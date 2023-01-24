Donald Rampahdi advances to quads semi-final at Australian Open
JOHANNESBURG - South African wheelchair tennis ace Donald Rampahdi beat Canada's Robert Shaw in three sets to reach the quads semi-final round at the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships on Tuesday.
The Tzaneen-born para-athlete dug deep to beat Shaw 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-1 to advance.
The world number five will compete for a place in the final against Dutch top-seed Niels Vink.
In 2022, Ramphadi was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Australian Open.
Meanwhile Kgothatso Montjane is out of the singles draw.
She suffered a first-round defeat on Tuesday losing in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to Dutch top-seed Diede de Groot in the women’s singles event.
Montjane, a former Australian Open doubles finalist, is ranked sixth in the world and hasn't beaten the Dutchwoman since 2015.
Montjane will now shift her attention to the doubles competition with her Japanese partner Manami Tanaka.
The pair will face unseeded Japanese duo Shiori Funamizu and Saki Takamuro in the first round.
The world No 6 lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to Dutch top seed Diede de Groot.
