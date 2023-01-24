Donald Rampahdi advances to quads semi-final at Australian Open

The Tzaneen-born para-athlete dug deep to beat Shaw 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-1 to advance.

JOHANNESBURG - South African wheelchair tennis ace Donald Rampahdi beat Canada's Robert Shaw in three sets to reach the quads semi-final round at the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships on Tuesday.

The world number five will compete for a place in the final against Dutch top-seed Niels Vink.

In 2022, Ramphadi was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Australian Open.

