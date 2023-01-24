DA's cadre deployment challenge not about settling scores - Steenhuisen

The case, in which the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the courts to declare the policy unconstitutional and invalid, kicked off on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s challenge to the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment and development policy resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The court has already heard from the DA itself, as well as from AfriForum, which has been joined as an amicus curiae and supports the DA.

The court on Monday also heard opposing arguments from the ANC, its deployment committee, and its deputy president, who chairs the committee.

On Tuesday, it’s President Cyril Ramaphosa’s turn.

During Monday’s proceedings, questions were raised about where it would leave those appointments already made under the policy if the DA were successful.

Speaking on the sidelines of Monday’s proceedings, DA leader, John Steenhuisen, said that while they had successfully challenged some appointments in the past, such as that of Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and would be looking at others, the case was not about "settling scores".

"What we will be doing is looking at some of the more egregious cases and looking at how we challenge them. Our goal, in this case, is not to settle scores or politics, it’s to start the transition in South Africa towards building a professional civil service that's going to serve the people of South Africa and building a capable state."