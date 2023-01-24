Committee deciding course on witnesses who declined Mkhwebane request to testify

They include her current deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Section 194 committee probing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is deciding what to do about witnesses who are refusing to testify at her request.

Resuming business on Tuesday, the committee is considering applications from Mkhwebane to summons five witnesses who have declined to testify voluntarily.

The Public Protector’s legal team has submitted letters to the committee of the refusals by at least five witnesses approached by Busisiwe Mkhwebane to testify before her impeachment inquiry.

These include an investigator in the Public Protector’s office, Bianca Mvuyana, who worked on the probe into an alleged rogue unit within the revenue service.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone has also refused to testify, saying that her testimony would be unhelpful and irrelevant to the inquiry.

Acting Public Protector and Mkhwebane’s deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, said that she did not work there when the investigations under consideration were being conducted.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is still preparing a response as to why she won’t testify.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that information sought from him could be done without his testimony.

The committee is now taking legal advice on how to proceed.