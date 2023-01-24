Cele to visit Port Edward following murder of cop and 3 members of his family

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and police management are expected to visit Port Edward on Tuesday, following the murder of policeman, Roger Mavundla, and three of his family members.

Mavundla, his wife and two children, aged between the ages of 17 and 10, were ambushed and shot while inside their vehicle on Saturday.

This is one of 22 police attacks and murders recorded between July and September last year.

Police said that a third child was still being treated at a local hospital.

The police ministry's Lirandzu Themba: "The visit to Port Edward will see the provincial SAPS brief the police ministry on the crime patterns playing out in the policing area and interventions in place to deal with violent crime and other contact crimes. The visit also includes a comfort visit to the Mavundla family home."