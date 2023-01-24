Bheki Cele visits home of slain police officer in KZN

Mavundla was shot and killed alongside three of his family members on Saturday.

DURBAN - On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the home of slain police officer Roger Mavundla, in Port Edward on the province's south coast.

Mavundla was shot and killed alongside three of his family members on Saturday.

Cele together with other members of the South African Police Service also visited the local police station and the crime scene earlier on Tuesday.

Warrant officer Roger Mavundla and his family arrived at his south coast home when several unknown gunmen opened fire at them.

Mavundla, his fiancé Khanyisile Mtholi and two children; 10-year-old Siyamthanda Mtholi and 17-year-old Thando Mtholi were shot and killed.

They all died on the scene.

Their third child, seven-year-old Simthandile survived but is in ICU at a local hospital.

Cele and other police officials met several members of the grieving Mtholi family.

Police said around 22 police members were killed between July and September 2022.