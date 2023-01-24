Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo joins Glasgow City Motlhalo, who scored the winning penalty in the semifinals during the victorious Women’s AFCON campaign, joins on a long-term deal from Swedish side Djurgårdens. Banyana banyana

Desiree Ellis

Janine van Wyk

Linda Motlhalo

JVW Football Club

Glasgow City JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo has signed for Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City on a two-and-a-half-year deal until 2025. Motlhalo, who scored the winning penalty in the semifinals during the victorious Women’s AFCON campaign, joins on a long-term deal from Swedish side Djurgårdens where she has been playing her club football since 2020. With her move to Scotland sealed, she becomes Leanne Ross’ first signing since becoming interim head coach. Several Banyana players ply their trade abroad and a proud Motlhalo said that her signing was an indication that women's football in South Africa was heading in the right direction. "In South Africa, the development [of the women’s game] is not as fast as it is in Europe. Growing up, I used to play with boys before I could play with girls, but I love where it’s going. It’s really growing and that’s amazing to see," the attacking midfielder said. | NEW SIGNING



Glasgow City are delighted to announce the signing of African Cup of Nations winner @MaserameLinda! Glasgow City FC (@GlasgowCityFC) January 23, 2023 |



Hear for the first time from our new signing @MaserameLinda. pic.twitter.com/P10fTO67HM Glasgow City FC (@GlasgowCityFC) January 23, 2023

The 24-year-old Motlhalo began her professional career with JVW FC, the club founded by Banyana Banyana skipper, Janine van Wyk, who spent the 2020/21 season signed to Glasgow. A move to the United States with NWSL side Houston Dash transpired in 2018 before Motlhalo spent a year in China with Beijing Phoenix followed by the move to Sweden.

Motlhalo is in line to make her debut this weekend against defending champions and says she hopes to be an important member of the Glaswegian team.

"I’ve seen the team and they’ve been doing really well. I’m just here to add value and hopefully keep the team where it is, in terms of performance. I’m just hoping I’ll get along with my teammates and coaches and take it from there," Motlhalo added

Motlhalo made her senior international debut at the age of 17 and was a member of the 2019 squad that played at the World Cup in France. While still relatively young, she is now a key figure in Desiree Ellis' team and boasts a wealth of experience with 62 caps and 16 goals for her country.

"I have no doubt a player of Linda's experience and technical ability will enhance our already talented squad, she is an exciting attacking talent who I am very much looking forward to working with," Ross said.