ATM, AIC and Al-Jamah-Ah table no-confidence motion in Phalatse

JOHANNESBURG - Minority opposition parties in the Joburg City Council have tabled a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

They accused Phalatse of failure to deliver services to residents.

The African Transformation Movement, African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al-Jamah-Ah party each tabled a motion to be heard in the council on Thursday.

The parties said they have sufficient numbers in the council to facilitate the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor's removal as the executive leader of the city.

The DA in the city of gold has been subjected to several no-confidence motions in the last four months, all tabled by different parties in the council.

DA councillor Vasco Da Gama was ousted from the council speaker chair followed by the party's Tyrell Meyers who was removed from the chief whip position.

The AIC's Margaret Arnolds said Phalatse's ousting is inevitable expressing confidence that this is her last week in office.

"We gave them a chance to prove to us that they will deliver services, and they did not deliver services."

The AIC, ATM and Al-Jama-Ah party have all previously tried to table no-confidence motions in Phalatse but their attempts were unsuccessful.