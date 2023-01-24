2023 NSFAS-funded students will register without paying upfront: Nzimande

Higher Education Science and Innovation Minister Doctor Blade Nzimande said the government is hard at work to conclude consultations on the new comprehensive student funding model.

CAPE TOWN - All prospective students who are approved for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding will be able to register for the 2023 academic year without having to pay a registration fee.

READ: Cosatu laments inaccessibility of education in SA, urges adequate Nsfas funding

Higher Education Science and Innovation Minister Doctor Blade Nzimande said the government is hard at work to conclude consultations on the new comprehensive student funding model.

In the interim, said Nzimande, NSFAS arranged with all tertiary institutions to allow NSFAS-funded students to register.

"This arrangement also applies to all students who qualify under historic debt funds and close-out reports, what does this mean? All NSFAS-funded students will register without having to pay anything upfront."

READ: Students illegally benefitting from Nsfas funding will be nailed - Nzimande

Nzimande warned that those defrauding the scheme will be brought to book.

"All those who are improperly benefiting from NSFAS [must] desist from doing so as we intend to intensify chasing on them and identifying them and we will take criminal actions against those."

Student debt at higher education institutions nationally stood at around R16.5 billion in January 2023.