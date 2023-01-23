UCT academic staff set for strike action over wage dispute

The UCT Academics' Union said that the institution’s 3% pay rise offer was an insult.

CAPE TOWN - Academic staff at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are preparing to down tools this week over a wage dispute.

The Academics' Union members are demanding a 6% increase, double what the university is offering.

As tertiary institutions prepare to reopen next month, academic staff at the university have resolved to embark on strike action for the first time in the institution's history.

At least 84% of the union’s member voted to strike.

The union's Kelly Moult said that they were waiting on the CCMA to issue their strike certificate on Monday.

The union will then give UCT the required 48 hours' notice of its intention to strike.

Meanwhile, UCT’s Elijah Moholola said that university activities would continue as planned and management remained committed to resolving the situation.