Stormers rest Kitshoff and Willemse for URC clash against Ulster

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok stars Damian Willemse and Steven Kitshoff have been rested for the upcoming round of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and will not feature for the Stormers against Ulster.

Marvin Orie will lead the reigning champions’ squad of 27 players who departed for Belfast on Sunday, following a 30-16 win against ASM Clermont Auvergne at DHL Stadium, which secured their place in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16.

The absence of regular captain, Kitshoff, and Willemse will be offset by the return of the seasoned duo of hooker Scarra Ntubeni and centre Juan de Jongh, who are fit and available after lengthy injury absences. New recruit, Ruben van Heerden, who joined the squad from English Premiership outfit, Exeter Chiefs, is also included in the touring party.

Stormers head coach, John Dobson, said that Friday evening’s clash was a huge opportunity for several players in the squad who would be looking to make a big impression.

"We have some players missing due to resting protocols and injuries, but this is a squad full of talent and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do. We will not have a lot of training time this week, but everyone is looking forward to the challenge," Dobson said.

Forwards: Kwenzo Blose, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Scarra Ntubeni, Marvin Orie (captain), Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Sazi Sandi, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak.

Backs: Clayton Blommetjies, Juan de Jongh, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Imad Khan, Ruhan Nel, Cornel Smit, Stefan Ungerer, Kade Wolhuter.

Unavailable: Angelo Davids, Steven Kitshoff, Alapati Leuia, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Gary Porter, Seabelo Senatla, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas.