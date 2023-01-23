Samatu slams dept for failing to employ doctors who've done community service

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) said that this would have a devastating impact on the future growth of the health profession, as it may deter people from wanting to become doctors.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) accused the national Department of Health (DOH) of failing to fulfil its commitment to employ doctors who completed their statutory community service.

The union will stage a protest on Thursday over the unemployment of doctors in the country.

Samatu's Cedric Sihlangu said that many doctors were moving abroad to find employment.

“Our concern is that this is, indeed, discouraging, especially for our matriculants who are aspiring to become doctors one day and work in the healthcare space where finding a job in health is not as easy as it used to be. So, it, then, becomes a point of one reconsidering if they initially wanted to become a doctor.”

Meanwhile, the department said it never made a commitment to employ doctors.