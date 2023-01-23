SAFTU says justice won’t be served for eSwatini activist Thulani Maseko’s death

eSwatini human rights lawyer and activist Thulani Maseko was shot dead on Sunday night at his home in Luyengo by unknown assailants.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) says the murder of eSwatini human rights lawyer and activist, Thulani Maseko, is a representation of the African Union's failure to protect civil activists.

Maseko was shot dead on Sunday night at his home in Luyengo, eSwatini by unknown assailants.

SAFTU’s national spokesperson Trevor Shaku said he was also concerned about the monarch's king Mswati III's lack of urgency in addressing political killings.

“Learning from experience, we can say without a shadow of doubt that organisations like the United Nations, the African Union, and the Southern Africa Development Community, will not bring justice for Thulani’s death,” Shaku said.

“These organisations have massaged Mswati’s regime despite its record of human rights abuse. These abuses have in the recent period reached a peak in 2021.

“Since then, the regime has accelerated the reign of terror against activists.”