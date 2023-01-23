SA wishes for diplomatic settlement to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Pandor

Pandor was meeting with the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pretoria on Monday for bilateral talks as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine looms.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, once again, pushed South Africa’s position for a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

Pandor was meeting with the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pretoria on Monday for bilateral talks as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine looms.

READ: Pandor says diplomacy is the correct channel to use when resolving Ukraine war

Pandor said South Africa’s position remains that diplomacy is the best route to ending the conflict - the impact of which is being felt globally.

South Africa has consistently maintained a neutral position over the war in Ukraine.

Welcoming Lavrov to her office, Pandor made it clear that South Africa supports the diplomatic route.

"Our sincere wish is that the conflict currently between Russia and Ukraine will soon be brought to a peaceful end through diplomacy and negotiation as we believe this is the desire of all of us around the globe."

Meanwhile, Pandor's Russian counterpart put the blame for a lack of negotiation on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for, in his view, reneging on the Turkey talks last March.

"In September, President Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting all Ukrainian officials to negotiate on anything with the Russian Federation. So I believe it’s obvious as to the origin of the problem of the lack of negotiations."

Meanwhile, the South African Ministry of Defence announced today that it will host Russia and China for naval military exercises that will be carried out in KwaZulu-Natal in February.