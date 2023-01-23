Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest back with fourth edition

A legacy of the late rapper Riky Rick’s created in 2019 the festival puts accomplished and upcoming South African artists on the same stage and celebrates style and creates a space for young people to express themselves.

JOHANNESBURG – The urban music and fashion explosion known as Cotton Fest will be back for the fourth edition in Johannesburg on 4 February.

The festival is a legacy of the late rapper and fashionista Riky Rick that was created in 2019.

It puts accomplished and upcoming South African artists on the same stage and celebrates style while creating a space for young people to express themselves.

READ: Cotton Fest – a love affair for creatives