Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest back with fourth edition

A legacy of the late rapper Riky Rick’s created in 2019 the festival puts accomplished and upcoming South African artists on the same stage and celebrates style and creates a space for young people to express themselves.
JOHANNESBURG – The urban music and fashion explosion known as Cotton Fest will be back for the fourth edition in Johannesburg on 4 February.
The festival is a legacy of the late rapper and fashionista Riky Rick that was created in 2019.
It puts accomplished and upcoming South African artists on the same stage and celebrates style while creating a space for young people to express themselves.
Throwback to the Cotton Stage operations at UCF CAPE TOWN
UCF SPORTS CLUB phase 1 tickets are still available
Follow the link in our bio to secure your place#cottonfest #cottonfest2023 #CF2023 #universityofcottonfest #UCF2023 #UCFSPORTSCLUB #UCFSC pic.twitter.com/5FX315RNf7
Cotton Fest made its debut in Cape Town in December after being exclusively hosted in Newtown since its inception.
Following the thriving Cape Town edition, the highly anticipated Cotton Fest returns will return to Johannesburg with a line-up of 160 local artists.
The festival will merge both established and young emerging local talents performing live across three energy-packed stages including Sjava, Dj Maphorisa and DBN Gogo.
Cottoneaters
Lets get ready to show some love and congratulate the finalists of the very first UCF Open Mic competition in JOBURG
A massive thank you to everyone who had applied
#cottonfest #cottonfest2023 #universityofcottonfest #UCF2023 #UCFSPORTSCLUB #UCFSC pic.twitter.com/Y2r1rWlCgY
“Cotton Fest line-up is subject to change prior to the show,” said their statement.
The festival showcases the diversity in various popular music genres with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements.
The is also about celebrating fashion and sport.
“The festival will this year also see an expansion of its footprint, with a new space inside the festival space known as The Lot, via a partnership between Cotton Fest and JHC Housing,” said the organisers in a statement.
Throwback to 3v3 basketball tournament at the UCF CAPE TOWN Friends day
UCF SPORTS CLUB Phase 2 tickets are now available.
Follow the link in our bio to get yours.
#cottonfest #cottonfest2023 #CF2023 #universityofcottonfest #UCF2023 #UCFSPORTSCLUB #UCFSC pic.twitter.com/RZZf3hNVs3