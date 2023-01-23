Ramaphosa says there aren't enough public funds to deal with load shedding

Ramaphosa was speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there aren't enough public sector funds to handle the energy crisis.

But he noted that the issue was being attended to.

It was his first address to the provincial structure since his re-election as party president in December.

He said that as the country battled severe power cuts, the private sector needed to assist.

Ramaphosa said part of the power utility’s challenge is that there is procurement red tape, especially in obtaining spares for generating units.

“These are some of the things that frustrate them, and they say - president, we cannot get spares that easily because we have to go and get permission at head office, and then the head office must then apply to treasury and treasury will take forever.”

He said the private sector's involvement is crucial in resolving the energy crisis.

“The public sector does not have money right now, the money is in the private sector let the public sector be crowded in.”

He told the PEC that the government is working on getting rid of the power cuts.