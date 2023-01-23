Ramaphosa asks Eskom not to implement 18.65% electricity tariff increase

Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday, the president said that businesses and households were battling.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had asked Eskom not to implement the power tariff increase of 18.65% granted by Nersa earlier this month.

"I have personally said to Eskom: 'Eskom, it will be an injury to our people if we implement this 18% now when we are going through load shedding. Put it in suspense for a while'. And so the Eskom board is going to discuss that."

He said that they were also looking at bringing in power from other countries.

"Nearby countries that have more energy, more megawatts, we are bringing that in. We're also going to companies that have installed more capacity and bringing that in. Now, we're cutting the red tape, there's been a lot of red tape in the system."

This comes with the news that stage three load shedding has been implemented until 4pm on Monday afternoon after two generating units at the Tutuka power station were shut down during the night.

Added to this, a unit at the Arnot power station has not been returned to service, further reducing available capacity.

Stage 4 power cuts will be implemented at 4pm until 5am on Tuesday morning.