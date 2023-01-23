Plans to fix SA's energy struggles should have begun a decade ago, says expert

Eskom on Sunday said it considered permanently implementing stages 2 and stage 3 load shedding to give the public more predictability.

CAPE TOWN - Energy expert Matthew Cruise said the government's plans to fix the country's electricity struggles should have kicked in at least a decade ago.

However, the utility said it's not possible as technicians can't guarantee that load shedding will remain at these lower levels.

Energy expert at Hohm Energy Matthew Cruise spoke on the Midday report earlier on Monday.

"This should have been a priority 10 years ago before we got to the point where we don't have enough power to power the nation because the project needs to be put in place. They take five to seven years to build if you are going to be putting down large amounts of generation capacity. And all we seeing is generation capacity coming offline not much coming online."

Cruise said the government should be announcing big large procurement projects for sustainable consistent power.

"We are not seeing that so all I hope for is that at the moment we're seeing the system breaking and that the quicker implementation of the opening up of the sector so that we can become a more privatised model like first world countries."