Nasty C gets the thumbs up from Chris Brown

The so-called King of R&B Chris Brown has praised Nasty C after sharing the local rapper’s ‘On the Radar’ freestyle performance on his personal social media account.

Cape Town – Chris Brown has endorsed local rapper Nasty C.

The so-called King of R&B shared the Durban-born lyricist's On the Radar freestyle performance on his personal social media page.

The original video has so far received at least 440,000 views on YouTube despite the 25-year-old appearing on the show two months ago.

The Born to Win hitmaker could not believe that Brown shared his performance with his 130 million followers.

In 2020, Nasty C signed a record deal with Def Jam Records.

He gained global recognition after the release of his first United States single There They Go.

Nasty C has been described as one of the best MCs in the country.

South Africa it’s time

Kim and Kendall posted waffle’s tanzania on their status

Chris brown posted nasty C

I wake up this morning and toni braxton posted retha the youngest amapiano artist!!!



The doors are opening, let’s unite!!!!!

We need to be on those billboard charts ' Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 22, 2023

