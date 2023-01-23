Go

Nasty C gets the thumbs up from Chris Brown

The so-called King of R&B Chris Brown has praised Nasty C after sharing the local rapper’s ‘On the Radar’ freestyle performance on his personal social media account.

Nasty C. Picture: Instagram
23 January 2023 16:34

The original video has so far received at least 440,000 views on YouTube despite the 25-year-old appearing on the show two months ago.

The Born to Win hitmaker could not believe that Brown shared his performance with his 130 million followers.

In 2020, Nasty C signed a record deal with Def Jam Records.

He gained global recognition after the release of his first United States single There They Go.

Nasty C has been described as one of the best MCs in the country.

