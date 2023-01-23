Nasty C gets the thumbs up from Chris Brown
The so-called King of R&B Chris Brown has praised Nasty C after sharing the local rapper’s ‘On the Radar’ freestyle performance on his personal social media account.
The so-called King of R&B shared the Durban-born lyricist's On the Radar freestyle performance on his personal social media page.
The original video has so far received at least 440,000 views on YouTube despite the 25-year-old appearing on the show two months ago.
The Born to Win hitmaker could not believe that Brown shared his performance with his 130 million followers.
In 2020, Nasty C signed a record deal with Def Jam Records.
He gained global recognition after the release of his first United States single There They Go.
Nasty C has been described as one of the best MCs in the country.
South Africa it’s time' Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 22, 2023
Kim and Kendall posted waffle’s tanzania on their status
Chris brown posted nasty C
I wake up this morning and toni braxton posted retha the youngest amapiano artist!!!
The doors are opening, let’s unite!!!!!
We need to be on those billboard charts
Chris Brown loved Nasty C’s ‘On The Radar’ freestyle so much, he posted it on his Instagram story 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/shHQhbQs9Z' Unorthodox Reviews (@OfficialBlog_UR) January 21, 2023
@chrisbrown approves @Nasty_CSA Fire freestyle!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDa24iiyAh' Dash of cool (@Dashofcool_) January 21, 2023
Chris Brown just shared Nasty C's freestyle from 2022 on his IG story. Looks like someone has been feeling the Coolest kid in Africa 🔥💪💪 pic.twitter.com/A3z8fhgutv' Hip Hop Min5 (@HipHopMin5) January 21, 2023
@MeekMill I don't know who you have in mind that is most deserving to be in your next album than @Nasty_CSA but check who @chrisbrown posted on his IG.' ○○ AFRIKA ○○ (@SiphiwoZenzile) January 22, 2023
