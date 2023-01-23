Man arrested for Mitchells Plain teen Wakeel Dreyer's murder

Eighteen-year-old Wakeel Dreyer was killed last Thursday afternoon, just hours before he was due to receive his matric results.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Mitchells Plain teenager.

Gunmen fired several shots at the former Beacon Hill High School pupil outside a tuck shop in the suburb.

Police have confirmed that a man arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Wakeel Dreyer is expected to make his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court today.

Ricky Daniel, whose son is friends with the slain teenager, said that while he was nervous, Wakeel looked forward to receiving his matric results.

He was also planning to work this year so that he could help his family.

"Saying Wakeel was sweet, kind and helpful is an understatement and the tragic loss of such a promising young man who touched the lives of our whole community. How we wish that we could turn back the clock," Daniel said.

The motive for Wakeel's murder, however, remains unknown.