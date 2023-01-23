Man alleged to be running child sex rings pleads on over 700 counts

Fifty-year-old Gerald Akerman appeared before the court to make a plea on over 700 counts against him ranging from rape, the production and distribution of child pornography as well as human trafficking.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court on Monday heard how a man alleged to be running a child sex ring made a living from the proceeds of the sexual exploitation of children.

Fifty-year-old Gerald Akerman appeared before the court to make a plea on over 700 counts against him ranging from rape, the production and distribution of child pornography as well as human trafficking.

His co-accused in this matter acting judge and renowned human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy died by suicide IN 2022 after being charged.

Akerman is accused of luring the boys – some as young as 14 to perform sexual acts on Kennedy and other men at a fee.

Akerman stood in the dock before judge Mahomed Ismail on the first day of his trial.

He stood on his feet for almost two hours as 700 counts of various crimes linked to the rape and sexual exploitation of teenage boys were read to him.

Akerman repeated the words “not guilty” to every single count read to him.

Not only is he accused of ferrying some of the boys by cab and train and linking them with adult men including acting judge Kennedy in 2020, but he is also accused of actively participating in the rape of boys.

Towards the end of the proceedings, State prosecutor advocate Valencia Dube read the count where Akerman is accused of making a living from the sexual exploitation of boys, sometimes taking a cut from the fees Kennedy and others allegedly paid the children and sometimes pocketing all the money.



Judge Ismail cut proceedings once the 700 counts were read to Akerman.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for him to plead to the 30 remaining counts.