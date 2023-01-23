Male nurse turns himself in after allegedly stabbing CT cop to death

37-year-old Captain Lusasa was stabbed to death along Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A nurse has handed himself over to authorities for the murder of a police officer in Khayelitsha.

He was based at Muizenberg police station, and was apparently on standby duty at the time of the attack.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said it was alleged Lusasa was involved in an argument with a woman. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, attacked and stabbed him.

Lusasa was transported to Khayelitsha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, but later handed himself over to police. He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.



On Christmas Day, a 33-year-old constable's body was found in the Strand community of Lwandle.

The policeman, who sustained several gunshots and stab wounds, died after completing a shift that ended in the early hours.

About three weeks before that, 26-year-old constable, Ashwin Pedro, was shot and killed while on duty in the Grassy Park area.