Load shedding to remain on stage 4 until Tuesday morning

Eskom said stage 3 will be implemented during the day from 5am to 4pm.

CAPE TOWN - The power utility said load shedding will remain on stage four from 4 pm until 5an on Tuesday morning.

This load shedding sequence will remain in place until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said two generating units at Tutuka Power Station have been taken offline for repairs over the past 24 hours while two units at the Arnot Power Station were returned to service.

"Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing the usage of electricity and to sparingly use electricity."