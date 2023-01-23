Load shedding threatens Gauteng's food security, says DA

The DA in Gauteng said the province was severely impacted by the disruptions in the agricultural sector caused by the relentless power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties and organisations said Eskom’s announcement to consider keeping load shedding at a minimum of stage 2 and stage 3 over the next two years will undoubtedly plunge the country into poverty, food instability and economic ruin.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Transvaal Agricultural Union are calling on the government to exempt farmers from load shedding as the latest extended stages continue to wreak havoc on farming operations, tipping food security to the edge.

The DA in Gauteng said the province was severely impacted by the disruptions in the agricultural sector caused by the relentless power cuts.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: Energy crisis committee releases update on action plan

The party’s Bronwynn Anne Engelbrecht said that Eskom’s lack of consideration demonstrates how detached the utility and the government are from the plight of scores of South Africans.

“A potential food security crisis is facing Gauteng due to the continuous load shedding and with this prolonged Eskom crisis. This government to urgently assist our farmers with tax incentives and rebates and an emergency fund to assist with this load shedding crisis to ensure that we keep food on the table for our residents.”