Kula says he's willing to work with police to find wife's real killer

He is charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Kula. She died in November 2022 due to multiple stab wounds.

GAUTENG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Sibusiso Kula who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife told the court that he is willing to work with police to find out who really murdered his wife.

Kula made his first appearance on Monday morning at the Orkney Magistrates Court in the North West province.

A packed courtroom greeted ANC MP Kula when he stepped into the Orkney courtroom as he made his first appearance for the alleged murder of his wife.

Defence attorney Gcina Dlanjwa said it is not surprising the case attracted public and media attention due to Kula’s position as a public official.

Dlanjwa said that public perception should not sway the magistrate's mind from granting his client emergency bail.

"We cannot over-emphasise your worship that the personal liberty and the right of the accused to be released for bail in the interest of justice is very important and essential to our Constitution.”

Dlanjwa said Kula holds an important position in society and he said he also wants to know who was responsible for his wife’s death.

Meanwhile, the State prosecution team said it still needs time to consult with the investigating officer and asked for the bail application to be postponed while Kula remains behind bars.