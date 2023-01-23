Iqbal Sharma pleads not guilty as Nulane corruption case gets under way

All eight of the accused denied there was a case against them in the multi-million rand botched rural development project.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering in the Nulane corruption trial.

The trial got under way at the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday morning, where eight people are accused of defrauding the State of R25 million in a botched rural development project.

All eight of the accused denied there was a case against them.

At least four Free State government officials, including former rural development head Peter Thabathe, face an additional charge of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The formal indictment read out in court detailed a long and complicated paper trail of how officials colluded with some Gupta associates to swindle the State.

ALSO READ: Gupta duo's absence from Nulane corruption trial won't affect proceedings - NPA

The State says it had a watertight case, with evidence of how millions were irregularly paid to Nulane Investments in the Mohoma Mobung project.

In her plea explanation, former head of agriculture in the Free State Limakatso Moorosi denied that the project was not budgeted for in the 2011/12 financial year.

Moorosi also questioned the veracity of her signature on a project document.

Sharma's lawyer gave no explanation for his plea.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the absence of Gupta brothers Rajesh and Atul from the trial was not expected to affect proceedings.

Spokesperson for the NPA's Investigative Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, said that South African authorities were still negotiating the extradition of the Guptas with United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials.