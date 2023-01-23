Heatwave sweeping over Gauteng being monitored by weather service

There may be a need to extend the heatwave alert currently causing scorching temperatures across the province, and KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being urged to brace for scorching temperatures this week.

The South African Weather Service issued a heatwave alert for the province as well as for KwaZulu-Natal.

Last weekend saw temperatures reach 36°C in Johannesburg, and a scorching 41°C in other parts of the country.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said heatwave conditions were expected to continue until Tuesday.

“However, we will review it should there be a need to extend the heatwave into later in the week, especially for the interior province, Gauteng.

“We will definitely monitor it to see if there's a need to extend the heatwave conditions,” she said.

The weather service appealed to Gauteng residents to remain hydrated during the current heatwave to avoid suffering from heatstroke.

This comes after seven farmworkers died in the northern cape from alleged heat exhaustion in the Kakamas area.

