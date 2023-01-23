Farmworkers fear speaking out over extreme work conditions, says union

Seven farm workers died from heat stroke in Northern Cape last week due to persistent soaring temperatures in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Association of the Agricultural Sector said that farmworkers exposed to extreme working conditions generally did not feel secure enough to voice their concerns to employers out of fear of losing their jobs.

It was understood that the impact of load shedding on infrastructure also contributed to water shortages in the area.

The union's president, Nosey Pieterse, said that the deaths could have been prevented.

He said that one of the ways that deaths could be prevented was by adjusting working hours.

"Employers need to reach out to workers and consult with them to see if there are other creative ways and means to restructure the daily working hours. In order for them to escape the heat, they can start earlier and then be off during midday and then work again in the evening.

"This is one of the suggestions they can look at in terms of ensuring that lives are being saved and protected."