Eskom looking at all means 'to ease the pain' on South Africans - Makwana

Eskom chair, Mpho Makwana, said that there was definitely a plan to provide enough electricity but it looks set to take at least two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chair, Mpho Makwana, said that the utility's board would be looking at ways to mitigate the financial impact of increased costs on South Africans as a result of power cuts, including a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the latest tariff increase.

Ramaphosa has requested Eskom to put the approved Nersa increase of 18.65% on ice for now.

He said that they would look at their options.

"We have a number of brilliant minds on our board that will look at all means possible to ease the pain. We are sympathetic to South Africans," Makwana said.

There was confusion on Sunday after Makwana seemed to suggest a plan for permanent stage two to three power cuts until the grid could be stabilised.

However, later in the day, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha came back, saying that this was not the case.

Makwana said that regardless, power cuts were set to continue while Eskom's existing infrastructure was fixed and upgraded.

He also said that the process was under way to replace outgoing CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

"We have appointed a search firm. This process will run in line with public sector principles of how you conduct searches of this nature, so there should soon be a public advertisement. Coupled to this, there should be a research firm leading the process so that there is integrity and it is run professionally."

Listen to the full interview below: