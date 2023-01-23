DA counsel likens ANC's cadre deployment to cancer

The official opposition’s legal challenge of the governing party’s cadre deployment and development policy kicked off in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Counsel for the Democratic Alliance (DA) has compared the African National Congress (ANC)’s cadre deployment and development policy to a “cancer”.

The DA wants the court to declare the policy unconstitutional and invalid.

It argued political parties shouldn’t be able to influence who gets appointed to public services and that the State and political parties are different entities.

During his opening address, Advocate Anton Katz for the DA was asked by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba - who’s leading the full bench hearing the case - about potential challenges to the appointments of those who’ve already been placed in office under the policy.

Katz responded that while the appointments could potentially be challenged that’s not what the DA’s case is about.

Rather, he said, it’s about addressing the root issues.

Katz added that they’re in court to “chop down the fact that the ANC can think it can have any influence” on appointments.

He further said the “cancer” needs to be removed “so there can be a clean body going forward” and a distinction between party and State.

AFRIFORUM JOINS THE FRAY

AfriForum has thrown its weight behind the DA’s legal challenge to the ANC’s cadre deployment and development policy.

The DA argues the policy is inconsistent with Sections 195 and Section 197 of the Constitution - which requires the public service to be professional and career-orientated, and free from political interference.

AfriForum has joined the case as an amicus curiae or friend of the court.

Counsel for AfriForum Mark Oppenheimer opened his address with a quote from Lord Acton: "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely."

The organisation supports the DA’s case.

AfriForum argued the ANC’s cadre deployment and development policy “unashamedly exposes the party’s ambitions to seize total control over every aspect of the State”.

Among the lobby group's arguments is that the policy is discriminatory.

It argues those who support other parties are unlikely to be appointed - and so the policy discriminates against them on the grounds of their beliefs.

It also argues, though, that “the deployment of ANC members by the committee amounts to indirect discrimination on the grounds of race” saying “those categorised as white have been side-lined within the organisation”.