DA, ANC to duke it out in PTA High Court over cadre deployment policy

The DA wants the governing party's controversial policy to be declared unconstitutional because it favoured politically connected candidates.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) will face off in the Pretoria High Court on Monday over the governing party's controversial cadre deployment policy.

The DA wants the policy to be declared unconstitutional because it favoured politically connected candidates.

The party will argue that cadre deployment was demonstrated no better than the cause of the current energy crisis.

It said the ANC's cadre deployment policy blurred the distinction between party and state, and was being implemented as if it was a policy of government.

The president and the Minister of Public Administration defending a political party policy before the court further underscored this point, said the DA.

However, the ANC was expected to argue that ministers were not forced to appoint cadres earmarked by its deployment committee, which merely made recommendations.

The DA's Leon Schreiber said this was untrue.

“We hope to use this court case to finally abolish this practice once and for all, so that South Africa can start the hard and arduous journey over rebuilding our state capacity of appointing people solely on the basis of merit and skill.”

The DA will argue that even if ministers were not coerced into making preferred appointments, the policy remained illegal.