CT police investigating murder of officer in Khayelitsha

The 37-year-old police captain was stabbed to death on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another police officer has been killed, this time in Khayelitsha.

The 37-year-old police captain was stabbed to death on Saturday.

He was based at Muizenberg Police Station.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that no arrests had been made yet.

"Western Cape police are mourning the death of a 37-year-old official who was stabbed on Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening. The circumstances around the incident are being investigated by the Hawks detectives, who are pursuing specific leads as part of the murder investigation."

On Christmas Day, a 33-year-old constable's body was found in the Strand community of Lwandle.

The policeman, who sustained several gunshots and stab wounds, died after completing a shift that ended in the early hours.

About three weeks before that, 26-year-old constable, Ashwin Pedro, was shot and killed while on duty in the Grassy Park area.