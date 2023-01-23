Correctional Services Minister says inmates achieved 87.5% pass rate

Lamola says the full-time learners achieved a 95.9% pass rate, while the part-time learners' pass rate is above 60%.

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said his department's inmate matric class of 2022 achieved an 87.5% pass rate.

He brought this to light during the department's matric results announcement at the St Albans Correctional Facility in the Eastern Cape on Monday

Lamola said that the full-time learners achieved a 95.9% pass rate, while the part-time learners' pass rate is above 60%.

Lamola added that in 2023 the pass rate was 77% - which shows a 10.5 % improvement.

"In 2021, 192 learners wrote the National Senior Certificate examination and 148 passed this year. A total of 203 learners applied for the matric and 202 passed."

