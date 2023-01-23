ConCourt, once again, gives Parliament reprieve to amend electoral legislation

The Constitutional Court originally gave Parliament two years from June 2020 to level the electoral playing field for political parties and independent candidates alike.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has been given another reprieve by the Constitutional Court to amend the electoral law.

The court is giving the legislature until the end of February to make the necessary changes that will allow independent candidates to stand in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

This comes after Parliament could not meet the first extended deadline in December.

Parliament returned to the Constitutional Court with an urgent request in December for a second extension to finalise additional amendments to the electoral bill.

The national council of provinces had recommended more changes in November, which the home affairs portfolio committee felt had to be subjected to public comment.

The court then extended the act’s invalidity until the end of January.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “On Friday, January the 20th, the court agreed to further suspend its invalidity order from the 10th of December 2022 to the 28th of February 2023.”

The public has until Friday to make their input to the additional amendments that include the requirements for independents to register to stand in an election.

It’s also being recommended that an independent panel be formed to consider broader electoral reform, which many civil society groups had been hoping for through this bill.