CoCT amends public swimming pool hours due to load shedding

Sixteen public swimming pools across the mother city will be affected.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday amended the swimming pool hours due to load shedding.

The city said that the ongoing rolling blackouts are making it difficult for the municipality to maintain good water quality at public swimming pools.

Sixteen public swimming pools across the mother city will be affected.

The city's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia Van der Ross, urged members of the public to co-operate with staff at the facilities.

“Load shedding has very real implications on our swimming pool operations, most notably the ability to maintain water quality. The city cannot risk public health and that is why our facility management may decide to close during outages if the assessment indicates that water quality has been compromised.”

Van der Ross added that the facilities will operate on Thursdays and Fridays from 2pm to 5pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 17pm.

Meanwhile, the indoor swimming pools will open from 7am to 7pm on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays the facilities will operate from 7am to 7pm.