Civil society groups call on SA citizens to march against load shedding

The immediate scrapping of the electricity price increase, stopping corruption and safeguarding infrastructure and creating a dedicated energy ministry are among the demands.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups are calling on South Africans to come out in their numbers on 9 February to take a stand against load shedding.

It will be the same day that President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

Civil society coalition #UniteBehind convened an Electricity Action Campaign under the banner #FixEskom.

Activist Zackie Achmat said that there are a number of things that must be done to get Eskom to function.

"First is to hold people accountable who have been responsible for the destruction of Eskom. At the exact same time, we have to ensure that Eskom has a board that doesn't interfere in management decisions as this current board appears to be doing I would hope that they are not. The critical in doing that is to give institutional independence to Eskom."

He added: "Eskom has everyone in the country angry and what we need to do is organise it into a movement and that is why over the next few weeks we will be organising in small communities, but on the 9th of February we are bringing people together to show Parliament that we are not going to go away."

