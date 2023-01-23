Civil rights group: Load shedding contributed to N Cape farmworkers' deaths

The workers died from heat stroke due to persistent soaring temperatures in the province last week.

CAPE TOWN - Load shedding was a major contributing factor to the deaths of five farmworkers in Kakamas in the Northern Cape, the Kai !Garib Staansaam Movement said.

The workers died from heat stroke due to persistent soaring temperatures in the province last week.

The civil rights group's Dave Verster said that electricity played a vital role in purifying water for hydration.



It's understood that power cuts contributed to water shortages in the area.

"The heatwave isn’t over. We are suffering. Load shedding cannot happen at the crucial times of the day when we need electricity most," said Verster.

He said that farm owners cared about their workers and tried to make the conditions as comfortable as possible.

"They go out of their way, especially now during the heat, to make the folks' working hours when the sun isn't at the highest and at the harshest and have scheduled the work hours accordingly.”