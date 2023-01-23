Build One SA, UDM, Numsa file court papers to set aside electricity tariff hike

Earlier this month the energy regulator gave Eskom the go-ahead to hike electricity prices by 18.65%, effective from the start of April.

JOHANNESBURG - Build One South Africa (Bosa), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the metalworkers union Numsa on Monday filed court papers to set aside energy regulator Nersa's approval of Eskom's plan to increase the electricity tariff.

Earlier in January, Nersa gave Eskom the go-ahead to hike electricity prices by 18.65%, effective from the start of April.

The Democratic Alliance and civil society organisation Not In My Name International also confirmed that they will be taking the government to court over the tariff increase.

Bosa's leader Mmusi Maimane said it is unfair for South Africans to be subjected to high electricity prices amid rolling power cuts.

Maimane said he hoped the judiciary acts in the people's best interest by reviewing Eskom's implementation of a double-digit electricity price increase.

"We need a government that is accountable and our action in court requires the state to be held accountable for its actions on load shedding."

The three organisations say they are to request the hearing to take place on 28 February 2023.

Moreover, President Cyril Ramaphosa also made a clarion call for Eskom to refrain from implementing the electricity tariff hike.

Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress' Free State conference in Mangaung at the weekend, the president noted that businesses and households were battling.

"I have personally said to Eskom: 'Eskom, it will be an injury to our people if we implement this 18% now when we are going through load shedding. Put it in suspense for a while'. And so the Eskom board is going to discuss that," said Ramaphosa.