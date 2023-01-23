‘Best night of my life’ – Thando Thabethe lives it up courtesy of Beyoncé

Thabethe flooded social media with photos of what she got up to at the by-invitation-only grand opening of Dubai's latest luxury resort – Atlantis The Royal hotel.

Cape Town – It looks like South African television and radio personality Thando Thabethe was living her best life in Dubai this weekend, thanks to Beyoncé.

Thando Thabethe with Trey Songz in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/qAxeTOdCk9 ' PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 22, 2023

Thando Thabethe with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/F1vSXyn9Cm ' PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 22, 2023

Queen Bey treated a small group of celebrities and influencers from around the world to an all-expenses paid trip to the United Arab Emirates as part of her promotion tour.

According to various reports, the multi-award-winning superstar was paid R411 million to perform.

Despite no photographs or videos of the private concert being allowed – many have already been leaked on social media.