As Nulane Investment trial kicks off, NPA yet to secure extradition of Gupta duo

Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested last year in Dubai for their alleged involvement in the Nulane corruption case, where the Free State government was defrauded of close to R25 million.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is yet to secure the extradition of the Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, as the Nulane Investment trial kicks off on Monday morning.

The siblings are accused of looting state coffers in an intricate web of state capture.

The controversial Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, will be visibly absent at the Bloemfontein High Court during the two-week trial.

The brothers are believed to still be in custody in a Dubai prison following last year’s high-profile arrest.

Acting on an Interpol red notice, Dubai police swooped on the pair.

The State alleges that the R24.9 million allegedly paid to Nulane Investments for a feasibility study was diverted to Islandsite Investments, a Gupta-owned company.

The funds were earmarked for the Free State’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project.

The NPA also wants to prosecute the Guptas for fraud and money laundering in the infamous Estina dairy farm project, which was also part of the initiative.

But the extradition negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have stalled.

At least three Gupta associates, including Iqbal Sharma and Free State government officials, are among the accused expected in court for the Nulane trial.