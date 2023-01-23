Angelo Agrizzi corruption case back in court

Agrizzi, who has been unwell since late 2020, was again not expected in court as the matter looks set to be postponed once more.

JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Angelo Agrizzi is expected back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

The case related to more than R800, 000 worth of kickbacks which former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith allegedly received from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

The issue of Agrizzi’s fitness to stand trial was set down to be argued in the high court in Pretoria in March, and Monday's proceedings were expected to be postponed, pending the outcome thereof.

A day after his arrest in the matter, Agrizzi fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

He had been unwell and absent from court since.

As a result, the case stalled, as had another in which Agrizzi was accused alongside three others over prison tenders Bosasa and its subsidiaries scooped between 2004 and 2007.