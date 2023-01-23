Ailing power grid will have to wait a bit longer for Koeberg boost

Koeberg would more or less operate one unit for the next 15 months, Eskom management said.

CAPE TOWN - Don’t expect South Africa’s only nuclear energy plant to fire on all units anytime soon.

That’s the warning from Eskom management, revealing to reporters on Sunday that Koeberg would more or less operate one unit for the next 15 months.

Unit one is currently under refuelling and maintenance, and is expected to come back online in June.

In the meantime, Eskom said unit two, which was plugging 900 megawatts into the struggling grid, would undergo similar work in September this year - and that was another six months.

But if all goes well, the ailing utility hopes Koeberg, built in the 1970s, will help keep the lights on for another 20 years.

The planned upgrade and maintenance of Koeberg's unit one was delayed in December, owed to stage 6 power cuts at the time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had asked Eskom not to implement the power tariff increase of 18.65% granted by Nersa earlier this month, in light of continued bouts of load shedding.

He was delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung.