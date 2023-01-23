Agrizzi’s corruption case will return to court in May

The case came before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case will return to court again in May 2023.

It was postponed, once again, in Agrizzi's absence.

Agrizzi has been unwell and absent from court since late 2020 and after the numerous delays in his criminal cases that this has led to, the question of whether or not he's fit to stand trial is going to be decided by a judge.

The Pretoria High Court is set to hear arguments on the issue in March.

On Monday, his case before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court was postponed to 9 May 2023 pending the high court's decision.

A warrant of arrest was, once again issued, for Agrizzi but held over until his next scheduled court appearance.