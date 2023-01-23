AfriForum looks to start own power station to help address SA electricity crisis

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said that they were looking at a pebble bed reactor but legislation was the problem.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said that its pebble bed power station project would not be a quick fix but would ultimately help address the country's electricity problems.

The organistion said that it was fed up with the electricity situation and was going to start its own electricity generation company.

Kriel said that they were looking at a pebble bed reactor but legislation was the problem.

"... and that is why civil society will have to continue to put pressure on the government to open the grid because we need the power at the moment and we don't have it."

He said that he saw the cost to build its power station coming down and investors were keen.

"We've already spoken to big investors, we've also had messages yesterday from people that have lots of capital to invest, so we don't believe that is the biggest problem. The biggest problem is to get the legislative framework changed."

Listen to the full interview below: