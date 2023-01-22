'We've acted confusedly in managing electricity issue': Lesufi to Soweto

The premier made the remarks on Sunday during his visit to Zola 3 in Soweto, where he addressed the community on electricity and safety challenges in the area.

SOWETO - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi conceded that the African National Congress (ANC) government has failed to provide power security, not only to residents of Zola, Soweto, but to South Africans at large.

The premier made the remarks on Sunday during his visit to Zola 3 in Soweto, where he addressed the community on electricity and safety in the area.

This was part of Ntirhisano - the premier’s community outreach programme.

Lesufi said there were ongoing consultations between Eskom, ward councillors, and community leaders, with the aim to end rotational power cuts.

“I want to openly say this to you. The issue of electricity, as government, siyabhayiza (we acted confusedly) in managing it and I want to apologise profusely," he said.

"We are not managing the issue of electricity correctly and I was very clear in that meeting telling President Cyril Ramaphosa if we can’t fix electricity, it’s the end of all of us as leadership and as society.”

Lindokuhle Yende (26) highlights issues of housing, school safety, unemployment, access to data and sanitary towels in the community of Soweto. #Ntirhisano #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/Twfv7E5jPL ' Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, irate Soweto residents expressed dissatisfaction with problems that continue to plag their community, including electricity supply, safety, decaying infrastructure and high drug use.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and ward councillors were among those present.

While some community members took to the podium to thank the councillors for their visit, resident Thapelo Mazibuko said officials shouldn’t be thanked for doing their jobs.

“I don’t praise a fish for swimming, we are stakeholders here. You must begin to engage stakeholders formally and create a platform for stakeholders to deal with issues before creating a situation

The community urged Lesufi to deliver on the promises he made.