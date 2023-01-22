[UPDATE] Death toll in N1 De Doorns crash rises to 5

Two adults and a baby initially died in the crash. Two others later died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Two more adults have died as a result of a crash on the N1 at De Doorns on Saturday night, the Western Cape transport department said on Sunday.

Two adults and a baby initially died in the crash. Two others later died in hospital.

"The fatality count has risen to five in last [Sunday] night's fatal crash on the N1 between Touw's River and de Doorns," said department spokesperson Jandré Bakker.

"The silver Opal Corsa with eleven occupants, six adults and five children, was travelling in the direction of de Doors when the driver lost control of the vehicle."

Six others were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, another person died on the N1 at Leeu Gamka, also in the Western Cape, when a truck left the highway on Sunday morning.