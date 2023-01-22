SA to seesaw between Stage 1 and 4 load shedding this week

From Tuesday onwards, the country’s set to remain on Stage 1 load shedding during the day and Stage 3 during the evening, until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will be ramping up power cuts to Stage 3 from 4PM on Sunday.

The country will then revert back to Stage 2 power cuts on Monday morning, followed by Stage 4 on Monday at 4PM.

The power utility provided an update on the current system challenges at a media briefing on Sunday.

The energy crisis had heightened in recent months.

Load shedding escalated to Stage 6 three times since September.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the situation has improved.

He said six generating units were expected to return to service this week, but stressed the situation remained unpredictable.

"While there has been some improvement in the available generating capacity, allowing us to drop the stages of load shedding, we’ve also seen an increase in demand as industry and business try to catch up on lost production, so, this, combined with the unpredictability and unreliability of the generation fleet, makes planning quite difficult and may result in changes to load shedding at short notice in weeks to come."