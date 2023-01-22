Rand Water restricts Tshwane supply as residents fail to use water sparingly

This is after residents failed to heed the call to use water sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has restricted water supply to the City of Tshwane by implementing flow control measures.

This is after residents failed to heed the call to use water sparingly.

READ: Gauteng water supply at risk as power cuts put pump stations under strain

As the nation deals with the impact of load shedding, the city says the power outages have disrupted its infrastructure, while rising temperatures have also led to an increase in consumption.

"While we have not yet implemented additional water restrictions, they will likely be necessary unless we can lower our city's water consumption. At the moment we are asking residents for assistance to avoid the situation worsening. I realise this is difficult with the high temperatures, but we must work to avoid the challenges we experienced in October last year when the temperatures were not as high," said utility services MMC Daryl Johnston.