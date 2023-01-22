Police captain stabbed to death in Khayelitsha

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said further details about the deceased would be released after consultation with his family.

CAPE TOWN - Detectives are on the hunt for the killer of a police captain, who was stabbed to death on Saturday night in Khayelitsha.

A statement by police on Sunday indicated a suspect was yet to be arrested.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said further details about the deceased would be released after consultation with his family.

"Western Cape police are mourning the death of a 37-year-old police official, who was stabbed in Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening," said Potelwa.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Hawks detectives, who are pursuing specific leads as part of the investigation. SAPS management have expressed condolences to the family of the police captain."