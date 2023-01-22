Northern Cape farmworkers' deaths over heat stroke could've been avoided: union

The workers died from heat stroke due to the persistent soaring temperatures in the province last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Association of the Agricultural Sector said the deaths of seven farm workers in Kakamas in the Northern Cape could have been prevented.

The workers died from heat stroke due to the persistent soaring temperatures in the province last week.

It's understood the impact of load shedding on infrastructure has also contributed to water shortages in the area.

The association's president, Nosey Pieterse, said working hours could be adjusted to prevent workers from being exposed to extreme weather conditions.

He said workers did not feel they could voice their concerns to employers out of fear of losing their jobs.

"Employers need to reach out to workers and consult with them to see if there is other creative ways and means to restructure the daily working hours in order for them to escape the heat," said Pieterse.

"They can start earlier and then be off during midday and then work again in the evening. This is one of the suggestions they can look at in terms of ensuring that lives are being saved and protected."