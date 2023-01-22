Lotto results: Saturday, 21 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 21 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 13, 14, 22, 41, 52 B: 09
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 09, 20, 35, 40, 45 B: 16
Lotto Plus 2: 18, 35, 45, 46, 48, 49 B: 27
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
